We are working on comprehensive reform of mobilisation, - Fedorov

The Ministry of Defence is currently working on a comprehensive reform of mobilisation.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The head of the Ministry of Defence said that 90% of deferrals were automatically extended through Reserve+ — without applications, certificates, or visits to the TCR.

"Already, 90% are being extended without human intervention in a matter of days. Until recently, the process took weeks and consumed a lot of resources. Now the system itself checks the data through state registers and extends the deferral automatically," he explained.

"We are currently working on a comprehensive mobilisation reform. We will propose a systemic solution to solve the problems that have accumulated over the years while maintaining the country's defence capability," Fedorov added.

Watch more: Number of complaints against TCR has increased 333 times since 2022 - Lubinets. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Read more: There can be no simple solutions and "silver bullets" on issue of mobilization now, - Palisa