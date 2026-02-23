We are working on comprehensive reform of mobilisation, - Fedorov
The Ministry of Defence is currently working on a comprehensive reform of mobilisation.
This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The head of the Ministry of Defence said that 90% of deferrals were automatically extended through Reserve+ — without applications, certificates, or visits to the TCR.
"Already, 90% are being extended without human intervention in a matter of days. Until recently, the process took weeks and consumed a lot of resources. Now the system itself checks the data through state registers and extends the deferral automatically," he explained.
"We are currently working on a comprehensive mobilisation reform. We will propose a systemic solution to solve the problems that have accumulated over the years while maintaining the country's defence capability," Fedorov added.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, The Times wrote that Ukraine needs at least 250,000 additional troops to "turn the tide" on the front lines.
- President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could switch the army from mobilisation to contracts if Europe helps.
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