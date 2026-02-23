We can switch our army from mobilisation to contracts if Europe helps, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Ukraine could switch its army from mobilisation to contracts, but this would require financial assistance from Europe.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He noted that there are countries that provide sufficient assistance to Ukraine, while others provide very little.

"And then there are those who block assistance. It would be enough for these countries to do nothing, but instead they are doing harm. So, is there enough funding overall? No. But most of Europe supports Ukraine and helps Ukrainians. That is true. Do we need more? One hundred per cent, because we do not have the same amount of weapons as the Russian Federation," he explained.

Read more: Ukraine needs at least 250,000 additional troops to "turn tide" on front lines, - Times

Mobilisation

"And when we talk about people, Europeans can help here if we transfer our army – or when we transfer our army – from mobilisation to contracts. The same thing Putin is doing. He pays each person money for a contract. We want to do the same, but we don't have enough funds. This is where Europeans can help. Europeans are not yet financing this programme," Zelenskyy added.

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