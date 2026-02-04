There can be no simple solutions and "silver bullets" on issue of mobilization now, - Palisa

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Pavlo Palisa stated that in the fourth year of full-scale war, there can be no easy solutions or "silver bullets" when it comes to mobilization in Ukraine. This is especially true given the failure of its information support.

He said this in an interview on the Nova Kraina platform (a joint project of LB.ua and EFI Group), according to Censor.NET.

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The situation with mobilization

Palisas acknowledged that it is currently difficult to adequately meet the front's needs for personnel.

According to him, the level of exhaustion among infantry units was high even when he was commander of one of the brigades, but the positive dynamics observed over the past seven months in the mobilization process will be able to at least partially eliminate this exhaustion.

"There can be no simple solutions or silver bullets for mobilization now, especially after four years of full-scale war," he says.

Read more: Palisa working on necessary changes in Ukraine’s Defence Forces – Zelenskyy

Problem solving

According to Palisa's forecasts, in 4-5 months it will be possible to significantly facilitate the work of the tactical and operational levels on the front line and resolve some operational issues that prevent units from being effective.

"We will create conditions to eliminate, at least partially, the issue of fragmentation of the front line, when, figuratively speaking, a unit fights in pieces: one part of the brigade is in one direction, the other in another," explains the deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Regarding mobilization, Palisa emphasized that today, social unity and an understanding that the state must be defended are essential.

"No one but us will do this," he concluded.

Read more: Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine extended until May 4, 2026