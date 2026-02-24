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News Violation of human rights by TCR
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There are many challenges with TCR. I have instructed Fedorov to find more technological approach, - Zelenskyy

the TCR servicemen are carrying out warning measures

Russia is exploiting mobilisation problems in Ukraine to sow panic within the state, even resorting to artificial intelligence.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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The enemy exploits any mistakes and difficult situations to spread misinformation

"Of course, there are many challenges with the TCR, but there is also a lot of misinformation, a lot of AI (artificial intelligence. - Ed.). Russia did this deliberately to show as much as possible that Ukraine is busifying everyone, although this is not entirely true," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, it is important to understand that the enemy uses any mistake or difficult situation to stir up panic within the country.

The Ministry of Defence has been instructed to apply a technological approach

"The Ministry of Defence has been tasked with clarifying this issue (mobilisation - ed.) and finding a more technological approach. We will see how the minister copes. We will support them in any way we can," the president added.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9092) mobilization (1292) TCR and SS (463)
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