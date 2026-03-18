Preparing attack on one of largest TPPs: SSU detains Russian agent in Kharkiv region

A Russian informant who was gathering intelligence to plan attacks on one of Ukraine’s largest thermal power plants has been detained in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The enemy's mission was carried out by a resident of the Chuhuiv district who had been recruited and had previously worked as an electric welder at that TPP.

See more: SSU has detained two FSB spotters who directed missile strikes on Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

The man came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers when he posted pro-Kremlin comments in the chat rooms of Telegram channels.

"It has been established that the suspect received instructions from a handler in Russia to assess the technical condition of the TPP and the results of restoration work following its shelling by the occupiers. He was also supposed to check the surrounding area near the plant to see if there were any air defense systems protecting the strategic facility," the statement said.

He gathered the relevant information during reconnaissance trips near the facility, as well as through conversations with his acquaintances.

The SSU detained the man at the outset of his activities.

See more: Saleswoman adjusted Russian strikes on defence industry enterprises and thermal power plants in Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

During the searches, a smartphone was seized from him, on which he had stored information gathered for the Russian Federation.

The man has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the possibility of identifying their location, committed under martial law).

He is being held in custody without the right to post bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

See more: SSU detained another Russian agent who was directing Russian "KABs" at defenders of Sloviansk. PHOTO