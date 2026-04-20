Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Ihor Savchenko, musician with band "Druhe Sontse," has been killed

Ihor Savchenko, a musician with the band "Druhe Sontse," was killed in a terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv on April 18.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his friend Maryna Yurevych on her Facebook page.

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"Ihor Savchenko was killed in the terrorist attack. My friend, my loyal brother-in-arms, a musician in our band ‘Druhe Sontse.’ I still can't believe it. That I'll never hear your voice again, Ihor, that when I call, there will only be silence," the post reads.

Yurevych noted that they had been friends and played in the band since 2010.

"We went through and experienced so much together. Raps, concerts, festivals, conversations, creative explorations, plans, get-togethers, birthdays, your unforgettable steaks—so many memories. How will we manage without you now?" the musician’s colleague added.

She also noted that Ihor was a true friend and a true rocker who never gave up and was always there, even when the whole world was against him.

"You were a pillar of strength for everyone. Young at heart, incredible. You loved this life so much. Your family, Taniusha, your daughter Anuta. And you lived, burned, and felt through music—you felt truly alive when you played. We often argued with you, but we were always a real team. You are a huge part of us, of me; I am proud to have met such a Friend. It is true luck; I am grateful to God for this. Fly to the heavens, my dear, since fate has decided so inexorably. You were exceptional; you were one of the best. This is a terrible and very painful loss. I embrace you and weep with you, Taniusha, Ania, and all of Ihor’s family and loved ones. You are forever in my heart, Ihorok," Yurevych added.

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.

An investigation has been launched under the article on terrorist acts.

Subsequently, the head of Ukraine’s patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov, announced that he had resigned.

On the morning of April 20, it was reported that a man who had been shot had died in the hospital.

Read more: Following terrorist attack in Kyiv, Klymenko will make personnel decisions across entire chain of command, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO