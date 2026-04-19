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Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Head of Patrol Police Department Yevhen Zhukov has resigned
Following the terrorist attack in Kyiv, Yevhen Zhukov, head of the Patrol Police Department, has resigned.
He announced this during a briefing, according to a Censor.NET correspondent.
Details
It is known that Zhukov has headed the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine since September 2015.
"As a combat officer, I have decided to submit a report requesting my dismissal from office. I think this is the fair thing to do," he said.
Shooting in Kyiv
- As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.
- He was shot dead during his arrest.
- According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.
- An investigation has been launched under the terrorism act.
Police officers’ flight
- It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.
- Vyhivskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.
- According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against the police officers for professional negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.
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