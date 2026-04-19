Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Head of Patrol Police Department Yevhen Zhukov has resigned

Following the terrorist attack in Kyiv, Yevhen Zhukov, head of the Patrol Police Department, has resigned.

He announced this during a briefing, according to a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

It is known that Zhukov has headed the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine since September 2015.

"As a combat officer, I have decided to submit a report requesting my dismissal from office. I think this is the fair thing to do," he said.

Read more: Actions of certain police officers during terrorist attack in Kyiv are disgrace to system. Disciplinary measures will be taken against senior officers, — Klymenko

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was shot dead during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.

An investigation has been launched under the terrorism act.

Police officers’ flight