Actions of certain police officers during terrorist attack in Kyiv are disgrace to system. Disciplinary measures will be taken against senior officers, — Klymenko

The police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv acted shamefully. They have already been suspended.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, yesterday’s tragedy in Kyiv has rightly raised a number of controversial issues, so he would like to comment on some of them.

The actions of the male and female police officers who arrived at the scene of the terrorist attack

"This is shameful, disgraceful behavior. It is a disgrace to the entire system. They have been suspended, and an investigation into the matter is underway. Additional personnel decisions regarding the managers will also be made," the minister emphasized.

However, he noted that it is not entirely fair to generalize about the entire police force based solely on the actions of two officers.

"Individual incidents do not reflect the system as a whole. After all, even in this very special operation, KORD, criminal analysts, and other forces involved acted professionally and swiftly," added Klymenko.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: 8 injured currently in hospitals, one in critical condition, three in serious condition

The attacker's mental state

According to Klymenko, the attacker's mental state was clearly unstable.

"How he obtained the necessary medical certificates to renew his gun permit is something that must be thoroughly investigated. This will be done as part of the investigation. There will be no mass checks of gun owners," added Klymenko.

The police officers' escape

It was previously reported that police officers fled after shots were fired, leaving the victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Shooting in Kyiv