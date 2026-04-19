Terrorist attack in Kyiv: 8 injured currently in hospitals, one in critical condition, three in serious condition

Currently, there are 8 people in hospitals in the capital who were wounded yesterday by a gunman in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Condition of the wounded

According to Klitschko, among the wounded is one child, who is in stable condition with moderate injuries.

It is also noted that among the adults, one victim is in extremely critical condition, three are in serious condition, and three are in moderate condition.

"Doctors are providing all of them with the necessary medical care," the statement said.

Read more: Police officers who fled during the attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched, - Vyhovskyi

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, there are 6 confirmed deaths and more than 10 people injured.

An investigation has been launched under the section on terrorist acts.

Read more: Shooting in Kyiv has been classified as terrorist attack, - Kravchenko