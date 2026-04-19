Police officers who fled during the attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched, - Vyhivskyi

An internal investigation has been launched following instructions from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko regarding the actions of patrol officers at the scene of a shooting in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced on Facebook by the Head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, reports Censor.NET.

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Vyhivskyi’s reaction

According to him, the police officers have been suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation.

"We must establish all the circumstances of the incident without exception: available video footage is being examined, including that circulated online, and witnesses are being interviewed. All the information gathered will be forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigations.

We are committed to an objective and impartial investigation. We will inform the public of the results of the internal investigation in the near future," Vyhivskyi wrote.

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Read also: Shooting of people in Kyiv classified as a terrorist attack, says Kravchenko

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was shot dead during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.

An investigation has been launched under the section of the Criminal Code relating to terrorist acts.

See more: Police officers fled after shooting, leaving victim of terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation. VIDEO