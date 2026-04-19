Police officers fled after shooting, leaving victim of terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation. VIDEO
The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, has instructed the Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhovskyi, to conduct an internal investigation into the actions of police officers during the terrorist attack in Kyiv and to provide all relevant information to the State Bureau of Investigation.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.
Klymenko’s reaction to the actions of certain police officers
"To serve and protect" is not just a slogan. It must be backed up by appropriate professional actions. Especially at critical moments when people’s lives depend on it. The results and conclusions of the internal investigation will be published by the National Police as soon as possible," he noted.
What led up to this?
It is worth noting that a video is currently circulating on Telegram channels showing two police officers running away after hearing gunshots, leaving the injured person without assistance.
Shooting in Kyiv
- As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.
- He was shot dead during his arrest.
- According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.
- An investigation has been launched under the section of the Criminal Code relating to terrorist acts.
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