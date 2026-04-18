Zelenskyy on shooting in Kyiv: 5 dead, 10 hospitalised, 4 hostages rescued

Five people were killed and 10 others were hospitalized following a shooting in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv; four hostages were rescued.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, has just reported that the attacker who opened fire on civilians in Kyiv has been neutralized. The full circumstances are being investigated. At this time, five people are known to have been killed. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. As of now, 10 people have been hospitalized with injuries and wounds. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Four hostages have been rescued," the head of state said.

"We are counting on a prompt investigation. Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working on the case. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to provide the public with all verified information regarding this case," the president said.

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, several people have been killed and ten have been hospitalized.