Shooting in Kyiv has been classified as terrorist attack, - Kravchenko

An investigation has been launched under the section of the Criminal Code relating to terrorist acts following the shooting of civilians and the taking of hostages in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital .

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

Terrorist act

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a terrorist act resulting in loss of life – following the shooting of civilians and the taking of hostages in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital," he said.

The shooter’s identity has been established

The identity of the shooter has been established – he is a man born in 1968 who used a registered firearm.

Six people were killed

Kravchenko said that six people were killed as a result of the attack. Among them were a man who died at the scene and a woman who died in hospital from her injuries.

"Their son, born in 2015, is in a children’s hospital with a gunshot wound, where he is receiving the necessary treatment," said the Prosecutor General.

Read more: Zelenskyy on shooting in Kyiv: 5 dead, 10 hospitalised, 4 hostages rescued

Investigating all the circumstances and motives of the crime

"The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. In cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine, all necessary measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the crime, as well as the motives behind it," added Kravchenko.

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was shot dead during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, six people have been killed and ten hospitalised.

Read more: Man who carried out shooting in Kyiv is Dmytro Vasylchenkov, native of Russian Federation, — sources