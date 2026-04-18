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News Shooting in Kyiv
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Man who carried out shooting in Kyiv is Dmytro Vasylchenkov, native of Russian Federation, — sources

shooting

The man who opened fire in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv was born in Moscow.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

His name is Vasylchenko Dmytro Vasylovych. Date of birth: 21 April 1968.

Place of birth: Russian Federation, Moscow.

Current address: Ukraine, Kyiv, Demiivska Street.

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was shot dead during his arrest. 

See more: Massive combined strike: 15 people killed across regions, with Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro hardest hit. PHOTOS

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Kyiv (3057) shooting (454)
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