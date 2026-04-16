Massive combined strike: 15 people killed across regions, with Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro hardest hit. PHOTOS

As a result of heavy shelling by the Russian Federation, 15 people have been killed and over 100 wounded. In Odesa, there are eight fatalities, and search and rescue operations are ongoing following a strike on a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

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He noted that he is currently on a working visit to Odesa, working at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building.

"Today is a day of mourning in the city for the victims of the attack. So far, there are already eight people dead as a result of the massive enemy strike. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones," said Klymenko.

He added that Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro were the hardest hit by today’s attack.

"In total, 15 people were killed as a result of the overnight Russian shelling. There are currently four fatalities in Kyiv and three in Dnipro. There are reports of people missing, and we are working to locate them. More than a hundred civilians across the country have been injured. People continue to seek medical assistance," emphasised Klymenko.

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Occupiers fired during rescue operations

During the night-time attack on 16 April, Russian troops launched a second strike in Kyiv, just as emergency services had arrived at the scene.

As a result, seven rescuers were injured – three police officers and four medics.

"All our services have been working at the sites of Russian strikes from the very first moments: rescuers, rope access specialists, police investigators and forensic experts, dog handlers, psychologists, special units, and law enforcement units.

Today, every employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is there. With the victims and the families of the deceased. Where it is hardest," said Klymenko.

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The consequences of the massive strike

















