Russia is betting on war and does not deserve any easing of global policies or lifting of sanctions, - Zelenskyy

Russia’s latest large-scale attack is further proof that easing sanctions pressure is unacceptable.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Another night that proves Russia does not deserve any softening of global policy or lifting of sanctions. Russia is betting on war, and that is exactly how we must respond—we must defend lives with all our might, and we must also push for peace with all our might. I am grateful to those around the world who are working with us in this way and who are helping Ukraine in a timely and comprehensive manner, understanding that every act of support truly matters in saving lives. "Thank you to Germany, Norway, and Italy, with whom we have already reached new agreements on support for our air defence. We are working with the Netherlands on additional supplies," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that he had heard a report from the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force. According to him, Russia deployed nearly 700 drones throughout the day, the previous evening, and overnight, as well as 19 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles last night. Most of the ballistic strikes were directed at Kyiv. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 636 drones and some of the missiles, but not all targets were destroyed.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties in Odesa, Kyiv, and Dnipro. Among the dead is a 12-year-old boy. My condolences to his family and loved ones… As of now, there are also reports of 100 wounded due to this single massive Russian attack."

There can be no normalization of such a Russia. Pressure on Russia must remain effective. And it is important to fulfill every promise of assistance to Ukraine in a timely manner. There are many political commitments from partners that have already been announced but not yet implemented, including within the Ramstein format and on a bilateral basis. I have instructed the Commander of the Air Force to contact those partners who previously made promises regarding missiles for the "Patriots" and other systems. I am awaiting a report on the results," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Massive missile strike by Russian Federation: enemy used record number of ballistic missiles for first time - Air Force

Massive shelling on April 16

On the night of April 16, 2026, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and strike drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.

As of this morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and over 100 injured; the figures are being updated.

Four people were killed in Kyiv, including a child. Over 50 people were injured. The Podil and Obolon districts suffered the most damage.

In Odesa, two waves of attacks killed 8 people and injured dozens. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a high-rise building was partially destroyed.

At least 3 people were killed in Dnipro and the surrounding region, and there are wounded, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Kharkiv, civilians were injured by drone strikes, and damage was reported in residential areas.

Read more: Russia launched 703 targets at Ukraine: air defence forces intercepted 31 missiles and 636 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS