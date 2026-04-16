Russia launched 703 targets at Ukraine: air defence forces intercepted 31 missiles and 636 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have launched two waves of combined attacks on Ukrainian territory, using ground-based and air-launched missiles as well as attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use in its attacks?

Air defence forces detected and tracked 703 aerial targets:

19 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

20 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

659 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones.

Watch more: One person has died as result of Russian attack on Dnipro. VIDEO+PHOTOS

How did the air defence forces perform?

Air defence forces neutralised 667 enemy targets:

19 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

636 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types.

12 missiles and 20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 26 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 25 locations. Information regarding one cruise missile is being verified.

See more: Overnight, Odesa came under several waves of rocket and UAV attacks: 6 dead, 11 injured. PHOTOS