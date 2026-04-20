Death toll from terrorist attack in Kyiv has risen to 7: seriously injured man died in hospital

According to medical officials, a man who was shot in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv has died at the hospital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The man was in extremely critical condition

As noted, the victim was in extremely critical condition. Doctors fought to save his life, but unfortunately, they were unable to do so.

Condition of the victims

Klitschko also reports that seven of those injured in the Holosiivskyi district are currently in hospitals in the capital. One of them is a child. Among the adults, four victims are in intensive care. Two are in the trauma unit.

"Doctors are providing all necessary medical care to all of them. In total, seven people have died as a result of the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district," the mayor clarified.

Read more: Council of Europe has responded to terrorist attack in Kyiv

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.

An investigation has been launched under the article on terrorist acts.

Subsequently, the head of Ukraine’s patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov, announced that he had resigned.

Read more: Following terrorist attack in Kyiv, Klymenko will make personnel decisions across entire chain of command, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO