Council of Europe has responded to terrorist attack in Kyiv
Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset has responded to the fatal shooting in Kyiv that took place on April 18.
According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the X platform.
Berse emphasized that the series of tragic events in Ukraine continues, and each new day brings fresh losses. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and to all those affected.
"My thoughts are with the victims of yesterday's shooting in a residential area and with everyone who has suffered from this ongoing violence. The Ukrainian people deserve an end to this violence," he said.
Shooting in Kyiv
- As a reminder, on April 18 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.
- He was killed during his arrest.
- According to the latest reports, there are 6 confirmed deaths and more than 10 people injured.
- An investigation has been launched under the section on terrorist acts.
- Subsequently, the head of Ukraine's patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov, announced that he had resigned.
The police officers' escape
- It was previously reported that police officers fled after shots were fired, leaving a victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.
- Vyhivskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.
- According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.
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