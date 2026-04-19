Council of Europe has responded to terrorist attack in Kyiv

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset has responded to the fatal shooting in Kyiv that took place on April 18.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the X platform.

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Berse emphasized that the series of tragic events in Ukraine continues, and each new day brings fresh losses. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and to all those affected.

"My thoughts are with the victims of yesterday's shooting in a residential area and with everyone who has suffered from this ongoing violence. The Ukrainian people deserve an end to this violence," he said.

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Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, there are 6 confirmed deaths and more than 10 people injured.

An investigation has been launched under the section on terrorist acts.

Subsequently, the head of Ukraine's patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov, announced that he had resigned.

The police officers' escape