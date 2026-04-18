US withdrawal from Alliance unlikely, - NATO Secretary General Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he considers a U.S. withdrawal from the North Atlantic Alliance unlikely.
According to Censor.NET, he spoke about this in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.
The Alliance's Secretary General noted that Washington remains a key guarantor of European security, particularly through the nuclear "umbrella," which, as he emphasized, will remain in place. He added: "We need a 'stronger Europe within a stronger NATO.'"
"President Trump is clearly disappointed with some NATO members. And I understand his disappointment," Rutte added.
A Call for a Stronger Europe
He called on NATO member countries to invest more actively in the defense industry.
"This is crucial for maintaining our deterrence and defense capabilities," added the NATO Secretary General.
Rutte emphasized that there is nothing wrong with investing in the defense industry: "Tell your banks and pension funds that they can invest in defense. The defense industry plays a central role in ensuring that we can continue to live in safety."
He also noted that there is no doubt about the United States' nuclear deterrence for Europe.
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