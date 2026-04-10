NATO is trying to avoid becoming "casualty" of Trump’s war with Iran, - NYT

In addition to the fact that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has seriously destabilized the Middle East and placed a significant strain on the global economy, it has also widened the rift between U.S. President Donald Trump and Washington’s NATO allies.

According to Censor.NET, this comes after U.S. allies endured more than a year of Trump’s threats to withdraw the United States from the Alliance, which began during his first term in the White House, the NYT reports.

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described this week’s tense meeting with Trump as "a conversation between friends." Trump put it somewhat differently, stating that the Alliance, "very disappointing" him, understands "anything unless they have pressure placed upon them."

Trump is also expressing frustration that he cannot take over Greenland—an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark—despite behind-the-scenes negotiations regarding the Arctic island, which, according to the White House, are progressing successfully. Trump is once again forcing European leaders to try to convince him "from abandoning" Europe, even though their countries are barely coping with the economic costs associated with the U.S. war against Iran.

"The Iran war has become a trans-Atlantic stress test. We do not want — I do not want — a split within NATO," Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany said, after acknowledging that his country was suffering from the energy market disruptions caused by this conflict.

Read more: If US really wants to withdraw from NATO, then Europe’s security will be based solely on EU, but it needs additional countries, - Zelenskyy