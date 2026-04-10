If US really wants to withdraw from NATO, then Europe’s security will be based solely on EU, but it needs additional countries, - Zelenskyy
If the United States is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, then Europe’s security will rest solely on the European Union. But not in its current form.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview for the podcast *The Rest Is Politics*, according to Censor.NET.
The EU needs more member states
Yes, Zelenskyy noted that the European Union is in a situation where it needs more member states.
"The United Kingdom, Ukraine, Turkey, and Norway. These are four powerful countries that are part of Europe. Together, the armed forces of the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Turkey are stronger than Russia’s. Without Ukraine and Turkey, Europe cannot match Russia," the president noted.
According to him, with these four countries, it is possible to control the seas, secure the skies, and field the largest land forces.
European Security
The president emphasized that this is not about an offensive, but about security.
"After all, when Russia decides to have an army of 2.5 million by 2030, Europe needs to think about security and how to preserve its independence. The United Kingdom was once a member of the European Union. There are concerns about agriculture in the case of Turkey. But all of this can be managed if the economy is truly strong. However, security comes first, and the economy comes second. Not the other way around," he added.
What led up to
- As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt previously stated that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from the Alliance.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the partners' participation in the operation against Iran.
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