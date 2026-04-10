If US really wants to withdraw from NATO, then Europe’s security will be based solely on EU, but it needs additional countries, - Zelenskyy

If the United States is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, then Europe’s security will rest solely on the European Union. But not in its current form.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview for the podcast *The Rest Is Politics*, according to Censor.NET.

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The EU needs more member states

Yes, Zelenskyy noted that the European Union is in a situation where it needs more member states.

"The United Kingdom, Ukraine, Turkey, and Norway. These are four powerful countries that are part of Europe. Together, the armed forces of the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Turkey are stronger than Russia’s. Without Ukraine and Turkey, Europe cannot match Russia," the president noted.

According to him, with these four countries, it is possible to control the seas, secure the skies, and field the largest land forces.

See also: Trump may reduce U.S. troop levels in Europe

European Security

The president emphasized that this is not about an offensive, but about security.

"After all, when Russia decides to have an army of 2.5 million by 2030, Europe needs to think about security and how to preserve its independence. The United Kingdom was once a member of the European Union. There are concerns about agriculture in the case of Turkey. But all of this can be managed if the economy is truly strong. However, security comes first, and the economy comes second. Not the other way around," he added.

Read more: US, Germany, Slovakia and Hungary are currently opposed to Ukraine’s accession to NATO, - Rutte

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