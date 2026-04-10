US, Germany, Slovakia and Hungary are currently opposed to Ukraine’s accession to NATO, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that four Alliance countries are currently holding up Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"At the NATO summit in Washington, when the Alliance celebrated its 75th anniversary, an agreement was reached on Ukraine’s irreversible path to NATO.

But the fact remains: several countries are currently holding back this process, notably Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and the United States. Therefore, I do not think that this issue (Ukraine’s accession to NATO – Ed.) is currently on the agenda," Rutte noted.

Read more: Ukraine will not join NATO quickly – Rutte

What led up to this?

Read more: Trump to discuss potential U.S. withdrawal from NATO with Rutte today