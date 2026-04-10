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US, Germany, Slovakia and Hungary are currently opposed to Ukraine’s accession to NATO, - Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that four Alliance countries are currently holding up Ukraine’s accession to NATO.
He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"At the NATO summit in Washington, when the Alliance celebrated its 75th anniversary, an agreement was reached on Ukraine’s irreversible path to NATO.
But the fact remains: several countries are currently holding back this process, notably Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and the United States. Therefore, I do not think that this issue (Ukraine’s accession to NATO – Ed.) is currently on the agenda," Rutte noted.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Rutte stated that the issue of Ukraine’s membership of the Alliance would not be resolved in the near future.
- Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák stated that Ukraine will never join NATO and will also face difficulties in joining the European Union.
- Furthermore, the number of citizens who consider NATO membership the best option for ensuring security has fallen from 55% to 38%.
- At the same time, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not abandon the prospect of joining NATO.
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