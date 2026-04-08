Trump to discuss potential U.S. withdrawal from NATO with Rutte today

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss the possibility of the United States withdrawing from the Alliance with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

According to her, the conversation will take place in the near future

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Reasons for discussion

Leavitt quoted Trump, noting that the allies "were tested and they failed and turned their back on the American people," even as the U.S. continues to cut funding for defense programs. This became one of the primary motives for Trump initiating the meeting with the NATO Secretary General.

"This is a question the President has discussed, and I think it's a question the President will discuss in a few hours with Secretary General Rutte. Perhaps after that meeting, which will take place later this afternoon, you'll hear comments directly from the President," she replied.

Read more: Rutte to travel to U.S. next week to meet with Trump, - Reuters

What Trump says about NATO

"I've always said we help them, but they'll never help us. If something serious happened, I don't think it's going to happen, but if something happened, I guarantee you they wouldn't be there," Donald Trump previously stated about the Alliance.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that following the conclusion of the operation in Iran, the U.S. would reassess its relationship with NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously stated that he is seriously considering the possibility of the States withdrawing from the Alliance.

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