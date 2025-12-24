Ukraine will not forgo prospect of joining NATO, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO is a decision to be made by the Alliance's member states.

He said this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET with a reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

The head of state noted that the agreement to end the war in Ukraine is an agreement between the US, Ukraine, Europe, and Russia.

"This is an agreement between the parties: America, Ukraine, Europe, and Russia. In our opinion, it is the choice of NATO members—to have Ukraine or not. And we have made our choice," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: US will gradually lift sanctions against Russia after end of war, - Zelenskyy

Withdrawal from NATO membership

The president noted that Ukraine does not agree with the demand that it renounce its membership in NATO, which was included in the 28-point plan.

According to him, Ukraine has found the right arguments.

Read more: Document on end of war may be put to nationwide referendum, - Zelenskyy

"They want to negotiate separately—NATO and Russia—about the future. And I think that in these separate agreements, they will raise the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO.

But still, this is an agreement between someone and someone else, not ours. And I think this is very important for the future of Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Draft plan to end the war