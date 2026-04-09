Ukraine will not join NATO quickly – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance will not be resolved in the near term.

Censor.NET reports that he said this while speaking to journalists at the Ronald Reagan Institute.

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Assessment of prospects

"I do not think the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership can be resolved in the short term. I also do not think this will happen politically anytime soon — that is my objective assessment," Rutte said.

Read more: NATO Secretary General discussed Ukraine and operation against Iran with Rubio

Background

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák said that Ukraine will never be in NATO and will also face problems joining the European Union.

In addition, the number of citizens who consider NATO membership the best option for guaranteeing security has fallen from 55% to 38%.

Notably, this rhetoric from Rutte is not new. In March, the NATO Secretary General said that the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance is not currently being considered a priority.

For his part, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not give up the prospect of joining NATO.

Read more: Rutte: No one promised that Ukraine’s NATO membership would be part of peace agreement