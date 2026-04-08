NATO Secretary General discussed Ukraine and operation against Iran with Rubio

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on a visit to Washington, met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine and the operation against Iran.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a U.S. State Department statement.

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According to the department, the meeting focused on Operation Epic Fury and the ongoing U.S.-led efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.

During the discussion, the leaders also touched on strengthening coordination and burden-sharing among NATO allies.

Possible U.S. withdrawal from NATO

As reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the possibility of the United States withdrawing from the Alliance. This could happen as early as today.

Read more: Rutte to travel to U.S. next week to meet with Trump, - Reuters