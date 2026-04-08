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NATO Secretary General discussed Ukraine and operation against Iran with Rubio

The meeting between Rubio and Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on a visit to Washington, met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine and the operation against Iran.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a U.S. State Department statement.

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According to the department, the meeting focused on Operation Epic Fury and the ongoing U.S.-led efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.

During the discussion, the leaders also touched on strengthening coordination and burden-sharing among NATO allies.

Possible U.S. withdrawal from NATO

Read more: Rutte to travel to U.S. next week to meet with Trump, - Reuters

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Iran (824) NATO (2230) USA (7199) Mark Rutte (368) Rubio Marco (252) war in Ukraine (5088)
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