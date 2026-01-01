Ukraine will never join NATO, says Slovak Defense Minister Kalinak

Slovakia’s Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said that Ukraine will never join NATO and will also face problems joining the European Union.

He said this in an interview with TASR, as quoted by Teraz, Censor.NET reports.

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EU and NATO collective defense

Kalinak believes the EU should not interfere in collective defense and that it should be led by NATO, as two commands cannot ensure defense.

The Slovak defense minister sees a possible common European army as an important element of federalization: "Either we are in NATO and then we don’t need it, or we are in Europe."

Read more: US insists on Ukraine’s sovereignty, but discussions on NATO membership continue, - Ambassador Hetmanchuk

On Ukraine

Kalinak also repeated that Ukraine will never join NATO. In his view, Kyiv will also face problems with European integration.

The group of states helping Ukraine, the so-called "coalition of the willing," has done nothing, the politician said: "Has it sent any soldier? No, it hasn’t. Of course not."

Kalinak added that Ukraine had a chance to end the war in 2022.

Read more: Ukraine still wants security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, - Zelenskyy