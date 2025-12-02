US insists on Ukraine’s sovereignty, but discussions on NATO membership continue, - Ambassador Hetmanchuk

Ukraine's Ambassador to NATO Alona Hetmanchuk said that in the "peace process" with the American side, there is a common position on the unconditional sovereignty of Ukraine, but discussions are ongoing about how this is consistent with Ukraine's desire to join NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

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Hetmanchuk noted that for Ukrainians, the concepts of "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity" are inseparable, while in the US they may be considered separately. "We have one of the major common denominators with the American side in the negotiation process, which is that Ukraine's sovereignty must be preserved," she stressed.

She added that the rhetoric of the current US administration lacks clear references to territorial integrity, but Washington consistently emphasises the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty. "This is emphasised by all representatives of the administration without exception," the diplomat said.

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According to her, Ukraine and the United States are currently discussing how to combine support for sovereignty with Ukraine's desire to join NATO. Hetmanchuk stressed the importance of expressing support at the ministerial meeting on 3 December for Ukraine's right to choose its future and the alliances it wishes to join.

"Even if some of our partners do not agree that NATO membership is the most effective guarantee of security today and in the near future, maintaining the prospect of NATO membership is a guarantee of our sovereignty. Because Ukraine cannot be sovereign without the right to choose its future, to choose the alliances and organisations it wishes to join," said the Ukrainian ambassador to the Alliance.

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