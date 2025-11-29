ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9699 visitors online
News Russia’s attack on NATO countries
4 041 34

Tusk to allies: NATO was created to protect West from Soviet aggression, i.e. from Russia

Tusk on NATO

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded his allies of the purpose for which NATO was created.

He wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

"I would like to remind our allies that NATO was created to protect the West from Soviet aggression, that is, from Russia. And its foundation was solidarity, not selfish interests," the statement said.

Tusk also expressed hope that "this has not changed."

Read more: Several NATO members oppose Ukraine’s membership, - NATO Secretary General Rutte

Туск про НАТО

Author: 

NATO (2199) Russia (13830) Tusk Donald (271)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 