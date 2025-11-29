Tusk to allies: NATO was created to protect West from Soviet aggression, i.e. from Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded his allies of the purpose for which NATO was created.

He wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

"I would like to remind our allies that NATO was created to protect the West from Soviet aggression, that is, from Russia. And its foundation was solidarity, not selfish interests," the statement said.

Tusk also expressed hope that "this has not changed."

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