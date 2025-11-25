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News Ukraine’s NATO membership
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Several NATO members oppose Ukraine’s membership, - NATO Secretary General Rutte

NATO membership: obstacles stand in the way of Ukraine’s accession

There are still serious obstacles on Ukraine's path to joining the Alliance.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, several countries openly disagree with Ukraine's membership, reports Censor.NET.

The decision to admit a new member requires the unanimous approval of all 32 states.

Rutte noted that despite the Washington summit's declaration of Ukraine's "irreversible path" to NATO, the reality remains difficult.

"Several allies have said they oppose Ukraine's membership in NATO," he stressed.

In light of this situation, the head of the Alliance stated the need to provide Kyiv with reliable security mechanisms that would prevent further aggression from Moscow. According to him, this is a critically important step that must be taken until NATO members reach consensus on Ukraine's membership.

Read more: US sends generals to Russia to negotiate peace plan - Guardian

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