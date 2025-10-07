3 217 18
Slovakia will no longer give Ukraine weapons. We are committed to this, - Defense Minister Kaliňák
Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák said that Bratislava will continue to oppose the supply of military aid to Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Aktuality.
At a press conference on Tuesday after his visit to Kyiv, Kaliňák stated that the Slovak government's position on sending weapons had not changed.
"We have clearly stated that we will no longer donate weapons and similar items to Ukraine, but will continue to provide only non-lethal, i.e. humanitarian aid to individual states, and we are sticking to this," emphasized the Slovak Minister of Defense.
The day before, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák announced the preparation of the 14th package of support for Ukraine.
