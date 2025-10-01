ENG
Pentagon allocates $179 million for defense needs of U.S. and Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a $179 million contract with Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. to supply aircraft parts for the United States and Ukraine.

This was stated in a Pentagon notice, Censor.NET reports.

The U.S. aerospace engineering and analysis firm Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. received a contract worth approximately $179,460,689 under a cost-plus-fixed-fee arrangement to supply "aircraft parts."

The contract completion date is listed as August 31, 2028, while funding for operations and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case support is planned for fiscal years 2024–2025.

The listed customers under the contract are the U.S. Army, U.S. federal civilian agencies, and Ukraine.

