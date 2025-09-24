Wall Street Journal: Trump briefed that Ukraine is preparing new offensive requiring U.S. intelligence support

U.S. President Donald Trump has shifted his stance on Ukraine after being persuaded by his advisers and by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Wall Street Journal reported this, Censor.NET notes.

The report says that in recent days, Trump prepared for a meeting with Zelenskyy, consulting administration officials who have long advocated a tougher line on Russia.

Those cited include U.S. President’s special envoy Keith Kellogg and the new U.S. ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz—who told Trump that "Russia has made little progress in recent years" on the battlefield.

In addition, the U.S. president learned that Ukraine had planned an offensive "that will require U.S. intelligence support," the Journal’s sources said.

The WSJ sources also point to Zelenskyy’s actions after the contentious White House meeting, specifically, accepting the U.S. demand for a ceasefire and publicly thanking the U.S. president for his efforts, as factors in Trump’s change in tone.

The sources added that despite the shift in rhetoric, Trump has not changed policy toward Ukraine and, while continuing to permit arms sales to Kyiv, "restricts the use of U.S. weapons for attacks on Russia’s sovereign territory."

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Trump now trusts his assessments of the front far more than Putin’s. Trump himself said that, with EU support, Ukraine has every chance to win and retake all of its territory.

As a reminder, on 23 September, President Zelenskyy and U.S. President Trump met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.