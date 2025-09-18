Part of military equipment under PURL mechanism already delivered to Ukraine – media

The first batch of military equipment under the U.S.-NATO agreement within the PURL program has already arrived in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by a NATO representative.

According to officials, more aid packages are "already on the way."

So far, four packages have been funded under the PURL program.

As a reminder, on 17 September President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first two PURL packages (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) will include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS air defense systems.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s administration confirmed that Ukraine will soon receive, for the first time, assistance from NATO allies out of U.S. stockpiles through the PURL mechanism.