White House confirms Ukraine to receive first aid package from NATO allies under PURL program – media

The administration of Donald Trump has confirmed that Ukraine will soon, for the first time, receive aid directly from US stockpiles, funded by NATO allies under the PURL program.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the deal, described in the White House as "historic", will allow NATO allies to purchase US-made weapons.

"This will bring billions of dollars to the US defense industry and support President Trump’s agenda aimed at encouraging Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defense," the White House official said.

He added that the US Department of War facilitated the first sale of weapons in line with the "America First" policy priorities and "efforts aimed at ending this war."

Earlier, Reuters reported that President Donald Trump’s administration had approved the first $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, funded by NATO countries under the PURL mechanism.

