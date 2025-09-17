Zelenskyy on first aid packages to Ukraine purchased by NATO allies: There will be missiles for Patriot and HIMARS

The first two aid packages under the "Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) will include missiles for Patriot air defense systems and shells for HIMARS rocket and artillery systems.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Censor.NET reports.

"We have received more than 2 billion hryvnias from our partners specifically for the PURL program. We will receive additional money in October. I think we will have somewhere between 3-3.5 billion. The first two packages are 500 million each, as far as I understand... These packages, I won't give all the details, will definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS," the head of state said.

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump approved the first assistance to Ukraine in the field of armaments for $ 1 billion, paid for by NATO countries under the PURL mechanism.

