Zelenskyy to lead Ukraine’s delegation at UN General Assembly in New York – Foreign Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place next week in New York.

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Next week we are indeed preparing for the UN General Assembly, for the trip of the Ukrainian delegation, of course, at the highest level, that is, led by the president of Ukraine," he stated.

Recently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Donald Trump may meet with Zelenskyy in New York during the General Assembly session.

"He (Donald Trump – ed.) will continue trying. If peace is possible, he wants to achieve it. At some point, the president may conclude that it is not possible. He hasn’t reached that point yet, but he may come to it," Rubio noted.

