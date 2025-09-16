Trump administration approves first U.S. military aid packages for Ukraine funded by NATO – Reuters

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has approved an initial $500 million in weapons aid for Ukraine, funded by NATO allies under the PURL mechanism.

This was reported on September 16 by Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the situation, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, first initial weapons packages have been cleared and could be dispatched soon, marking the resumption of U.S. arms deliveries to Kyiv — this time within a new financial framework shared with allies.

It is the first time the mechanism, designed by the U.S. and NATO partners, has been used to channel funding from allied nations to supply Ukraine with weapons from U.S. stockpiles.

Deputy Defense Secretary for Policy Elbridge Colby authorized two shipments totaling $500 million under the PURL system (Priority Ukraine Requirements List), the sources said.

Just a day earlier, on 15 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was expecting U.S. decisions under PURL, which would enable Kyiv to purchase U.S.-made weaponry.