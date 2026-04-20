Following terrorist attack in Kyiv, Klymenko will make personnel decisions across entire chain of command, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Interior Minister Klymenko on the investigation into the shooting in Kyiv.

The head of state announced this in a video address, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I have just heard a report from Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on the investigation into all the circumstances of the attack on people in Kyiv and the inaction of the two patrol officers who were at the scene of the crime but did not stop the killer and fled themselves. Criminal proceedings have already been initiated regarding this incident, and there will be a full review of the patrol officers’ conduct – they should have acted in those circumstances. The SBI is handling this case," he noted.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The Minister will take personnel decisions across the entire chain of command. We must review the protocols for responding to such situations, as well as the recruitment and training of patrol officers.



Eight people who were injured are currently in hospital. One person is in a critical condition. All necessary assistance is being provided.



We are going through a war and, unfortunately, every day we suffer human losses from Russian strikes on our positions. It is particularly painful to lose people like this, in an ordinary city, right on the street. Eternal memory to all those who have died," he concluded.

Read more: In December 2025, shooter’s firearms licence was renewed, — Vyhivskyi regarding terrorist attack in Kyiv

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.

An investigation has been launched under the article on terrorist acts.

Subsequently, the head of Ukraine’s patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov, announced that he had resigned.

Police officers flee

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.

Vyhovskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against the police officers for professional negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Read more: Council of Europe has responded to terrorist attack in Kyiv