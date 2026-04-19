In December 2025, shooter’s firearms licence was renewed, — Vyhivskyi regarding terrorist attack in Kyiv
The man who opened fire in Kyiv had a gun permit, which he renewed in December 2025.
This was stated during a briefing by National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to a correspondent for Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to Vyhivskyi, the attacker had previously been charged with causing minor bodily injury.
"But in court, he was acquitted in accordance with the law. And that was the basis for the court to dismiss the case. These are, in fact, exculpatory grounds. And they do not constitute grounds for revoking his firearms permits," he explained.
Law enforcement officials are also reviewing his medical records. He had a medical certificate confirming his mental state and whether he uses drugs, etc.
"He received this certificate on December 15, 2025. Based on it, his permit was renewed. Initially, the weapon was listed as missing because he had not come to renew it. Then he showed up with these documents and legally renewed it."
"We will investigate this medical facility to determine who issued this certificate," added the head of the National Police.
Shooting in Kyiv
- As a reminder, on April 18, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.
- He was killed during his arrest.
- According to the latest reports, there are 6 confirmed deaths and more than 10 people injured.
- An investigation has been launched under the section on terrorist acts.
The police officers' escape
- It was previously reported that police officers fled after shots were fired, leaving the victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.
- Vyhivskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.
- According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.
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