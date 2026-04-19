In December 2025, shooter’s firearms licence was renewed, — Vyhivskyi regarding terrorist attack in Kyiv

The man who opened fire in Kyiv had a gun permit, which he renewed in December 2025.

This was stated during a briefing by National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to Vyhivskyi, the attacker had previously been charged with causing minor bodily injury.

"But in court, he was acquitted in accordance with the law. And that was the basis for the court to dismiss the case. These are, in fact, exculpatory grounds. And they do not constitute grounds for revoking his firearms permits," he explained.

Law enforcement officials are also reviewing his medical records. He had a medical certificate confirming his mental state and whether he uses drugs, etc.

"He received this certificate on December 15, 2025. Based on it, his permit was renewed. Initially, the weapon was listed as missing because he had not come to renew it. Then he showed up with these documents and legally renewed it."

"We will investigate this medical facility to determine who issued this certificate," added the head of the National Police.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Head of Patrol Police Department Yevhen Zhukov has resigned

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, there are 6 confirmed deaths and more than 10 people injured.

An investigation has been launched under the section on terrorist acts.

The police officers' escape