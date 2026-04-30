Russian firefighters helplessly watch column of smoke and fire at "Lukoil" oil depot in Perm: "F#ck, one tank has burst! In short – we’re f#cked!". VIDEO

A major fire at a "Lukoil" oil pumping station in Perm, Russia, has spiralled out of control. According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing the moment the situation at the site took a serious turn for the worse.

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The footage shows a huge column of open flames and thick black smoke obscuring the sky above the industrial area. The videographer, off-camera, comments on the events in despair and mentions the evacuation.

Watch more: Two Russian women screaming and swearing as they are watching Ukrainian drone flying past near Perm: "God f#cking damn it! Get away from window! It’s coming for us!". VIDEO

"F#ck, one of our tanks has burst! In short – we're f#cked! We're f#cked!", can be heard on the recording.

Read more: Oil refinery in Orsk, Russia, has been attacked: "F#cking hell, not again! I need to quit this job!". VIDEO+PHOTO

It is striking that Russian rescue workers are present in the video, simply watching the fire without taking any active measures to extinguish it. It is likely that due to the extremely high temperatures and the risk of further explosions, it is impossible to approach the epicentre of the fire.

Watch more: Russian woman from Tuapse lectures Ukrainians on humanity against backdrop of burning oil refinery: "You have children too. You’re just like us. It’s just that your brains have been washed.". VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Tuapse resident complains about fires and oil spills: "My car’s, f#ck, covered in oil! I can’t f#cking see where to go!"