Russian firefighters helplessly watch column of smoke and fire at "Lukoil" oil depot in Perm: "F#ck, one tank has burst! In short – we’re f#cked!". VIDEO
A major fire at a "Lukoil" oil pumping station in Perm, Russia, has spiralled out of control. According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing the moment the situation at the site took a serious turn for the worse.
The footage shows a huge column of open flames and thick black smoke obscuring the sky above the industrial area. The videographer, off-camera, comments on the events in despair and mentions the evacuation.
"F#ck, one of our tanks has burst! In short – we're f#cked! We're f#cked!", can be heard on the recording.
It is striking that Russian rescue workers are present in the video, simply watching the fire without taking any active measures to extinguish it. It is likely that due to the extremely high temperatures and the risk of further explosions, it is impossible to approach the epicentre of the fire.
Warning! Strong language!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password