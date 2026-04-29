Oil refinery in Orsk, Russia, has been attacked: "F#cking hell, not again! I need to quit this job!". VIDEO+PHOTO

The Orsknaftorgsintez oil refinery in Orsk (Orenburg region, Russian Federation) has been attacked.

This is evidenced by ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

After analysing eyewitness footage, an ASTRA OSINT specialist established that it was, in all likelihood, filmed on Groznenskaya Street – effectively within walking distance of the plant.





Earlier, the city’s mayor, Artem Vorobyov, confirmed the attack on the region and urged residents not to go outside or approach windows. Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were also introduced at Orsk Airport.

See more: Aftermath of another drone strike on Tuapse oil refinery. SATELLITE PHOTOS

What is known about the company?

PJSC "Orsknefteorgsintez" is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, located in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region. It is part of the ForteInvest holding company, which belongs to Mikhail Gutseriev’s Safmar Group.

Its refining capacity is approximately 6 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The company produces a wide range of products: petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, aviation kerosene and other petroleum products. The Orsk refinery plays a vital role in supplying fuel to the Urals and the Volga region, with some of its output being exported.

The facility had already come under attack in October and November 2025.

Read on Censor.NET: The aftermath of another drone strike on the refinery in Tuapse. SATELLITE PHOTOS