Tuapse resident complains about fires and oil spills: "My car’s, f#ck, covered in oil! I can’t f#cking see where to go!". VIDEO

In Tuapse, Russia (Krasnodar Krai), in addition to the fire and smoke, an unusual form of ‘fallout’ has begun – residues of unburned petroleum products, mixed with soot, are settling on residential areas and vehicles. This is reported by Censor.NET.

A video has appeared online showing yet another emotional reaction from a local resident whose car found itself at the epicentre of the oil spill.

The woman complains that the oil has covered the windscreen and bodywork of the car to such an extent that it prevents her from driving safely.

"You know what, it’s just, like, my car’s, f#ck, covered in oil, look, it’s all covered in oil, the whole thing’s covered in oil, I can’t f#cking see where to go, just look at mine," she says in the video.

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Watch more: Russian woman cries and complains about "special military operation" in Tuapse: "Sea is f#cking full of fuel oil. Those f#cking drones are destroying everything! You don’t know if you’ll wake up alive!". VIDEO