Russian woman from Tuapse lectures Ukrainians on humanity against backdrop of burning oil refinery: "You have children too. You’re just like us. It’s just that your brains have been washed.". VIDEO

A video message from a resident of the Russian city of Tuapse has appeared online, filmed against the backdrop of a huge column of black smoke rising from a fire at a local oil depot. The Russian woman decided to lecture Ukrainians on ‘humanity’, promoting the narrative popular in Russia that civilians are merely ‘pawns’ in the war. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The woman complained about the "rubbish" in the comments under the video showing the burning plant and expressed outrage that Ukrainians were not sympathising with the residents of Tuapse, who are suffering from smoke inhalation.

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The Russian woman attempts to blur the line between aggressor and victim, claiming that "I am just as human as you are". She states that "nobody planned for this to happen", and that ordinary people are simply suffering without having any influence over the situation. The author of the video claims that the only thing that distinguishes her from Ukrainians is "the presence of compassion", whereas Ukrainians have been "brainwashed, perhaps some of you never had any".

At the end, she urges people to think of the children and their souls, ignoring the reasons why Russian oil depots have become targets for attacks.

Watch more: Tuapse resident complains about fires and oil spills: "My car’s, f#ck, covered in oil! I can’t f#cking see where to go!". VIDEO

Watch more: Russian woman cries and complains about "special military operation" in Tuapse: "Sea is f#cking full of fuel oil. Those f#cking drones are destroying everything! You don’t know if you’ll wake up alive!". VIDEO