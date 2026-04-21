Solovyov calls Meloni "fascist beast" and b#tch on his show: Italy summons Russian ambassador

Italy’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Rome after Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov used obscene language about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a live broadcast of his show and called her a "fascist".

Ansa reported this, Censor.NET says.

Russian propagandist’s insults

During an episode of the Full Contact show, Solovyov used profane language about Meloni, first in Italian and then in Russian. The propagandist called the Italian prime minister a "fascist", a "certified idiot", a "bad woman" and "b#tch Meloni".

He then continued insulting Meloni in Russian: "That Meloni, that fascist beast, who betrayed her voters because she ran on completely different slogans... Betrayal is her middle name. She also betrayed Trump, to whom she had previously sworn loyalty."

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Rome’s response

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani responded to the Russian’s remarks. He summoned the Russian ambassador to lodge an official protest.

"I summoned Russian Ambassador Paramonov to the Foreign Ministry to express an official protest over the very serious and offensive statements made by presenter Vladimir Solovyov on Russian television against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to whom I express my full solidarity and support," he wrote.

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