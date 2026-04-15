Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss Ukraine’s air defense needs and defense cooperation. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.
What was discussed
As noted, the president briefed Meloni on the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s need for additional air defence.
The parties also discussed cooperation in the defence sector and agreed that Ukrainian and Italian teams would work out the details of the Drone Deal between our countries.
The situation in the Middle East
In addition, Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf amid the war in Iran.
"We exchanged impressions from our contacts with regional leaders and assessments of key positions. It is important that after this war, there is more security, not less, and that the interests of every nation are respected. What security will look like after this war is a globally important question. And now, all of us in Europe especially need to coordinate in a substantive way to protect both our interests and our way of life," Zelenskyy said.
Support for Ukraine
"Thank you, Italy! Thank you, Giorgia Meloni, for the meeting and support. In the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy made a clear value-based choice — in favor of life, in favor of our defense. We feel this in every decision, in all manifestations of support and solidarity with our people. I am grateful for all the assistance to Ukraine," the president stressed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password