Ukraine and Italy will work out details of Drone Deal between countries – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have agreed that the Ukrainian and Italian teams will work out the details of a Drone Deal between the two countries.

This was reported by Zelenskyy during his visit to Italy, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"Ukraine has developed a special format of security agreement, which we call the Drone Deal format. It combines our military expertise, defense capabilities in drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and data exchange. We propose merging all of this with the capabilities of our partners. We will only strengthen each other. Importantly, there is interest in the details of such cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Search for peace and energy assistance: details of hour-and-a-half meeting between Zelenskyy and Meloni in Rome

He added that the countries are working to increase interaction between their defense sectors and between defense companies.

"This will definitely add strength, technology, and jobs to both countries," the president stressed.

Read more: Meloni proposes including Article 5-style security guarantees for Ukraine in peace plan

Background

It was reported earlier that Ukraine had offered the United States its technologies and drones to counter Iranian drones. The Drone Deal has not yet been signed and was postponed.