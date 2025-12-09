Search for peace and energy assistance: details of hour-and-a-half meeting between Zelenskyy and Meloni in Rome

After meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Italian government for the new energy support package and the equipment provided, which is necessary for the restoration of Ukraine's energy system.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state wrote about this on social media.

The leaders discussed the current diplomatic situation, the progress of the Ukrainian negotiating team, and further cooperation on security issues.

Focus on energy assistance

According to Zelenskyy, Italy's support in strengthening Ukraine's energy infrastructure is particularly important given Russia's targeted strikes on power generation and distribution facilities.

The President separately thanked the Italian side for its promptness and readiness to expand assistance during the winter period.

"We appreciate Italy's active involvement in the process of searching for effective ideas and determining steps to bring peace closer," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy named one of Europe’s most influential people by Politico

Negotiations and international cooperation

The meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Italy lasted about an hour and a half. During the conversation, the parties discussed joint diplomatic initiatives and further coordination within international formats aimed at ending Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that Italy would continue to play an active role in shaping decisions that could bring about a just peace.