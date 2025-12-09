On Tuesday, December 9, Politico published a ranking of the 28 most influential people who will shape European and global politics in the coming year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication.

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US President Donald Trump took first place on the list, followed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in second place and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz in third place. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came in 14th place, in the middle of the ranking.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy can only hope that his year will end better than it began. In February, a heated argument broke out in the Oval Office, with US Vice President Jay D Vance provoking the Ukrainian president. They growled and argued until US President Donald Trump intervened, telling Zelenskyy: "You're not in the best position. You don't have the cards for that right now," the authors of the list noted.

As noted, in addition to foreign policy challenges, Zelenskyy also faces domestic problems. The president's decision in the summer to limit the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies sparked mass protests, and the recent investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the dismissal of its chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, further undermined his authority.

Politico analysts noted that the Ukrainian president will have to simultaneously resolve internal crises and seek a peaceful settlement to the war with Russia, while maintaining his position and international support.

We would like to remind you that Politico recently ranked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first in the "Dreamers" category in its list of the most influential figures in Europe.